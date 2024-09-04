A Judge Wanted to Demolish the Criminal Justice System | Law...

News From Law.com

The State Judicial Conduct Commission publicly reprimanded a former Texas court-at-law judge for a multitude of actions intended to interfere with prosecutors and others. In a published reprimand, the commission noted former Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 8 Judge Franklin Bynum, elected to office in 2019 as a Democratic Socialist, has been known as an advocate for radical criminal justice reform. The commission cites Bynum's social media accounts disparaging the Harris County criminal justice system and an interview published in 2019 in The Nation magazine wherein Bynum openly expressed his desire to become a judge to demolish the system as it currently exists.

September 04, 2024, 1:41 PM