A Judge Must Now Decide if Georgia Voting Districts Are Raci...

News From Law.com

A trial challenging Georgia's voting district maps concluded Thursday with the state arguing that court intervention on behalf of Black voters isn't needed, while the plaintiffs argued that Black voters are still fighting opposition from white voters and need federal help to get a fair shot. If U.S. District Judge Steve Jones rules for the challengers, one of Georgia's 14 U.S. House seats, plus multiple state Senate and state House seats, could be redrawn to contain majorities of Black residents.

Georgia

September 15, 2023, 2:26 PM

nature of claim: /