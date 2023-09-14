A Judge Just Issued a Subpoena Likely to Bolster Antitrust C...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut Superior Court judge issued a foreign subpoena to the president of SCS Direct Inc., doing business as River Colony Trading, to turn over business documents for an antitrust lawsuit brought by California Attorney General Rob Bonta against Amazon.com Inc. River Colony Trading is a consumer products company that manages many large partner brands on Amazon, and is a top Amazon seller, according to Howard Greenspan's LinkedIn page, President of River Colony Trading. The company also manufactures and sells its products on other platforms online and in physical stores.

September 14, 2023, 6:58 PM

