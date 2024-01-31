A Judge Allowed His Secretary to Work Remotely. Now He Faces...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey judge is facing discipline for letting his secretary work remotely despite a policy requiring judicial secretaries to work on-site when courts are open. Douglas Hurd, the presiding civil judge in Mercer County Superior Court, authorized his secretary, identified in the complaint as L.C., to work from home periodically from September 2021 to December 2022, including a period of five to six months in 2022, according to the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.

Government

January 31, 2024, 5:27 PM

nature of claim: /