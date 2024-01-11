A Hurricane Is Headed This Way: Lawyers Urge State to Brace ...

News From Law.com

Some public-interest lawyers are urging state officials to begin preparing now for a likely challenge to Donald Trump's candidacy based on his involvement in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Given the tight, nine-day timeline that state officials will face in resolving a challenge to Trump's nominating position, the New Jersey Appleseed Public Interest Law Center has urged Secretary of State Tahesha Way to request a legal opinion in advance that would cover the most contentious legal issues in such a challenge.

January 11, 2024, 4:27 PM

