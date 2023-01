News From Law.com

Fish & Richardson has chosen Atlanta-based principal Corrin Drakulich as its global head of litigation. Drakulich is a first-chair trial lawyer for complex patent and intellectual property disputes who has serviced in a variety of leadership roles at the firm. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Report, she shares some of her plans for Fish's future, as global head of litigation.

January 30, 2023, 8:32 AM