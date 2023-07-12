A Hoteling Success Story? A Look Inside Farellas New San Fra...

News From Law.com

Last year, the Northern California midsize firm Farella Braun + Martel announced that it would forgo assigned offices for an app-enabled reservation system, complete with digital name plates, when relocating its San Francisco space. In April, Farella completed its move from 15 floors in the Russ Building to two floors at One Bush Plaza encompassing 39,935 square feet, compared to the prior office's 125,000 square feet. The firm, which also has a North Bay outpost in St. Helena, California, entered into a 10+-year lease.

