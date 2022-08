News From Law.com

When Judge James Graves Jr. became a Mississippi trial judge in 1991, one side of his bench had a state flag with its Confederate Battle emblem. Twenty years later, joining the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, that same flag flew, he said. In a dissent Wednesday in a case challenging a Jim Crow-era law, Graves, who is Black, recounted his personal experiences growing up during that time period, and the reminders of it he faced on the bench.

Government

August 25, 2022, 3:39 PM