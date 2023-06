New Suit - Contract

Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of A. Hartrodt U.S.A. and Cargo Consolidation Corp. The suit, over a maritime contract dispute, pursues claims against Beeck USA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04727, A. Hartrodt (U.S.A.), Inc. et al v. Beeck USA LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

June 05, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

A. Hartrodt (U.S.A.), Inc.

Cargo Consolidation Corp.

Plaintiffs

Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads

defendants

Beeck USA LLC

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute