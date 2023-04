News From Law.com

Attorneys were divided on the strength of the Manhattan District Attorney's case against Donald Trump as the indictment was unsealed. On one hand, the felony indictment against the ex-president presents a compelling case for an orchestrated plot to bury unflattering information about Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election. On the other, the legal questions remain murky.

New York

April 04, 2023, 7:09 PM

