It is a formulaic process that determines which lawyers reach the very top of one of the most lucrative firms. Yet little is known about the way partners enter the equity tier at Kirkland & Ellis. So who gets chosen and why? Law.com International spoke to partners past and present to find out what it takes to achieve a prize as coveted as Kirkland's equity.

New York

January 11, 2023, 7:41 AM