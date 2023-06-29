A Great Team of 12 Lawyers Appointed to Take Over Tepezza Dr...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge has appointed a dozen lawyers to spearhead lawsuits brought over infusion drug Tepezza, used to treat thyroid eye disease. U.S. District Judge Tom Durkin, in the Northern District of Illinois, where the Tepezza cases were transferred by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation earlier this month, appointed three co-lead counsel: Timothy Becker, of Johnson/Becker; Ashlie Case Sletvold, of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise; and Trent Miracle, at Simmons Hanly Conroy.

June 29, 2023, 4:48 PM

