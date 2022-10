News From Law.com

A metro Atlanta attorney is partnering with a nationally known lawyer to merge their two practices. Joseph Wilson, trial attorney and owner of Joseph Wilson Injury Lawyers in Dunwoody, a solo practice with five employees, on Monday reached an agreement with Nicholas "Nick" Rowley, founder of Iowa-based Trial Lawyers for Justice, which has offices in nearly a dozen states, including California and New York, and more than 100 employees, including 35 attorneys.

October 07, 2022, 5:00 AM