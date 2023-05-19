A Great Day for Women in Florida Courthouses: New Law Brings...

News From Law.com

Courthouses across Florida are going to be more hospitable to breastfeeding mothers, thanks to legislation Gov. Ron DeSantis just approved. Senate Bill 144, authored by attorney and Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, cleared both chambers of the legislature in March with unanimous bipartisan support. Attorney and Miami Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt sponsored the Senate Bill's twin in the House. The measure will mandate courthouses throughout the Sunshine State provide clean and private lactation spaces, complete with at least one electrical outlet, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Florida

May 19, 2023, 3:57 PM

