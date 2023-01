News From Law.com

Contrary to the Republican party's typical agenda supporting policies that are good for business and commercial interests, a GOP-controlled House could actually lead to more federal regulation and stricter scrutiny for Big Tech. Some of the legislative shifts might not come until after the current U.S. Supreme Court session, which will consider if social media platforms can be held liable for a contributor's content.

January 11, 2023, 2:14 PM