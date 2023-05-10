A Good Day for Defendants: 3 Rulings Breathe New Life Into A...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court concluded in a 4-3 ruling in three cases that under the anti-SLAPP statute, the denial of a special motion to dismiss based on a colorable claim is an appealable final judgment. The parties now return to the appellate court to argue the merits of the case. But litigators noted the justices were split on the issue and grouped in an unexpected way, leaving the lawyers to speculate about the thought process behind the dissents. In all three cases, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the defendants.

May 10, 2023, 4:51 PM

nature of claim: /