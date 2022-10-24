A Good Christian Man: Character Witnesses Testify for Suspen...

News From Law.com

The Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia rested its case in the ethics hearing of suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer. After hearing four hours of testimony from James Filhart, the 80-year-old former client at the center of some of Coomer's alleged judicial misconduct, the JQC called an accounting expert to the stand before resting its examination. Defense counsel for Coomer kicked off their examinations with two character witnesses before wrapping up Friday. But the defense team didn't call more witnesses Monday. Instead, scheduling conflicts caused the ethics proceeding to be paused until further notice.

Georgia

October 24, 2022, 2:23 PM