News From Law.com

Michael "Mike" Wallace Huddleston, a Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr shareholder renowned for his insurance law practice, has died. Huddleston, 66, named by Texas Lawyer the "go to lawyer in Insurance Law" in 2012, was president as recently as 2022 of the American College of Coverage Counsel.

Insurance

May 07, 2024, 1:34 PM

nature of claim: /