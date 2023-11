News From Law.com

What began as a ceremony for 15 lawyers being admitted to practice law before the Supreme Court of Georgia on Nov. 7, transitioned into a call to serve those in need of discounted legal aid. At the center of Justice Verda M. Colvin's remarks, was the story of Sarah J. Anderson, a pro bono recipient turned attorney who's dedicated her career to providing the legal help she and her family once needed.

Georgia

November 10, 2023, 10:12 AM

