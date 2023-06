News From Law.com

She made history in 1978 by becoming Georgia's first female Superior Court judge. Now jurists and attorneys throughout the Peach State are bidding a final farewell to former Ogeechee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Faye Sanders Martin.Well-known in the Statesboro community, the legal pioneer died May 27 at the age of 89.

