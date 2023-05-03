A Fresh Billable Hours Requirement: Horn Williamson Managing...

News From Law.com

Ryan Lockman of Philadelphia-based construction firm Horn Williamson juggled his firm's hour requirements, a sudden promotion to become the firm's managing partner, familial obligations, and an Ivy League curriculum to earn his degree in finance and management, which will be awarded to him on May 13. Already, Lockman feels the firm has seen "amazing benefits" as the result of his education, citing his application of quantitative analyses to his law practice and firm operations as a means of maximizing efficiency and improving case results.

