No Florida court has interpreted section 119.12(1)(b) of the Public Records Act pertaining to attorney's fees—until now, according to a new appellate ruling. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal weighed in on that statute, by encouraging the legislature to provide clarity to requesters and custodians of public records, to eliminate the need for further judicial interpretation of the statute and its requirements and ramifications, according to the ruling.

April 07, 2023, 3:24 PM

