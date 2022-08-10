A Fifteen-Year Failure: Walgreens Liable for Contributing to...

News From Law.com

Walgreens Co. is liable for substantially contributing to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco as the city's largest dispenser of prescription opioids, a California federal judge ruled. Walgreens stood as the remaining defendant in a bench trial brought by the city and county of San Francisco, alleging manufacturers, distributors and dispensers of prescription opioids created a public nuisance in the city. Ahead of the trial, defendants Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and its subsidiary Anda Inc., AbbVie Inc.'s Allergan and Endo Health Solutions reached settlement agreements.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 10, 2022, 3:27 PM