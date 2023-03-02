A Feeling of Loneliness: This Law Student Wants to Disrupt t...

News From Law.com

When Sheridan Hill II began his legal education at Emory University School of Law in Georgia in 2022, he joined a class of 236 incoming 1L, or first-year, students. But moments into orientation, the 23-year-old realized he held an unspoken, yet obvious title of being "the only one. "Out of 25 Black law students, Hill sat as the only Black male in his 1L cohort last semester. It's a statistic second year Emory law student Jerome M. Miller is working to change by calling attention to a decrease in law school enrollment and attendance by Black males through a March 17 workshop entitled, "Black Male Initiative: School To Attorney Pipeline Program."

March 02, 2023, 11:38 AM