The Eighth Court of Appeals, in a case testing the state Supreme Court's framework for mental anguish claims, rejected a parent's suit over the unintentional video recording of his minor daughters in their home. In a concurring opinion, however, Chief Justice Yvonne T. Rodriguez accepted the majority's position only because Texas law does not recognize a general legal duty to avoid negligently inflicting mental anguish.

November 17, 2022, 3:43 PM