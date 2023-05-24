A Failure to Decentralize: A Messy 4 Months at Lewis Brisboi...

News From Law.com

Although talks of reconfiguring Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith's governance structure and management personnel had been underway for years, it took the departure of more than 150 lawyers so far this year to serve as an impetus for action. For years, partners and executives have complained about the firm's opaque leadership, unilateral decision-making and lack of succession planning, sources with knowledge of the firm, some of whom agreed to speak to The American Lawyer on the condition of anonymity, said. Turmoil at the firm speaks to the challenges of delicately transitioning leadership from the founding generation to a new one, according to lawyers and consultants interviewed for this story.

Legal Services

May 24, 2023, 3:00 PM

nature of claim: /