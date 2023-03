New Suit

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer filed an interpleader complaint lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Aflac Insurance. The suit seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 6:23-cv-00337, A F L A C Insurance Co v. Guillory.

Insurance

March 14, 2023, 7:22 PM