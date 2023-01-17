New Suit - Class Action

The Maryland Department of Human Services was hit with a class action on Tuesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of children in the state's foster care system. The complaint accuses the state of overprescribing psychotropic drugs to foster children and seeks relief under Section 1983, the Fourteenth Amendment and the federal Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act of 1980. The suit is backed by the ACLU, Disability Rights Maryland, Children's Rights and Morgan Lewis & Bockius. The case is 8:23-cv-00109, Y.A. et al. v. Padilla et al.

Government

January 17, 2023, 1:04 PM