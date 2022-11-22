Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Wagner LLP on Tuesday removed an environmental lawsuit against DuPont, Chemours and other defendants to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Pavlack Law, Napoli Shkolnik and Walter Alvarez P.C. on behalf residents of a Lake County housing complex who contend that the defendants are responsible for lead, arsenic and other toxic substances contaminating the area. Dinsmore & Shohl represents Hammond Group and other defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00359, A. et al v. E. I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 22, 2022, 3:30 PM