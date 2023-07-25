New Suit - Sex Abuse

Delta Air Lines was hit with a sex abuse lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Brustein Law on behalf of a minor child and her mother, who contend that they were sexually assaulted by a fellow passenger on a Delta flight after flight attendants refused to stop serving the passenger alcohol or to otherwise intervene on the plaintiffs' behalf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05591, A. et al v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 25, 2023, 10:15 AM

Plaintiffs

A. A.

P.A. on behalf of his Infant Daughter N.A.

Brustein Law PLLC

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel