New Suit - ERISA

Cigna Health nad Life Insurance and International Paper Health Savings Account Medical Plan were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court. The court case, brought by Brian S King PC, challenges the denial of insurance coverage for inpatient behavioral health care for an adolescent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00824, A. et al v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.