New Suit

The City of New York was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Mayerson & Associates on behalf of more than 100 anonymous plaintiffs, accuses the city of failing to make settlement payments under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). The case is 1:23-cv-01232, S.A. et al. v. City of New York et al.

Education

February 14, 2023, 4:54 PM