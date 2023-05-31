Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide subsidiary Amco Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of A. Ebbie Soroudi MD MS, arises from disputed business interruption and property damage claims after the plaintiff's VISX Excimer Laser System machine, which is needed to perform LASIK eye surgery, was damaged from vandalism. The case is 2:23-cv-04236, A. Ebbie Soroudi, M.D., M.S. v. Amco Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 8:21 PM

Plaintiffs

A. Ebbie Soroudi, M.D., M.S.

defendants

Amco Insurance Company

Does 1 Through 50, Inclusive

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute