News From Law.com

Carol Robles-Román, a trailblazing and dedicated public servant who worked to make New York's courts more accessible, died Sunday in White Plains, New York. She was 60-years-old. The cause was lung cancer, which she battled for six years, her sister Frances Robles said in a statement. Multiple former colleagues interviewed described Robles-Román the same way: as a passionate champion of the underdog.

New York

August 25, 2023, 12:49 PM

nature of claim: /