A Dozen Suits: Patent Company Files Slew of Litigation in Te...

News From Law.com

Chicago-based Rabicoff Law added five telephone call routing patent infringement lawsuits Monday to two filed the prior week in Texas federal courts. Several national restaurant chains, including Twin Peaks Restaurants LP, TGI Fridays Franchisor LLC and Wingstop Restaurants Inc. are among the defendants Rabicoff sued on behalf of Patent Armory Inc., an busy patent troll based in Ontario, Canada. Twin Peaks, TGI Fridays and Wingstop are all headquartered in the Dallas area.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 11, 2024, 4:08 PM

nature of claim: /