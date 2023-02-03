A Double-Edged Sword: Why Young Judges Might Not Stick Aroun...

News From Law.com

As industry watchers investigate whether young judicial appointees are more likely to leave the bench early, it's something legal experts said should perhaps be a consideration when selecting nominees, especially as pressure to appoint younger judges grows. Politicization of the courts has led to calls for presidents to name young judges who can shape the law for a longer period of time, but some say that might be a double-edged sword if patterns emerge showing they resign at a higher rate than their older colleagues.

Alabama

February 03, 2023, 7:15 PM