With a potentially transformative era in the offing, Big Law firms are doubling down on partner laterals with expertise in energy and renewables. Firms such as Linklaters, Holland & Knight, and Jenner & Block are some of the latest Am Law and Global 200 firms to siphon talent from competitors in the energy space, pointing to huge increases in federal spending and heralding what many believe is an extraordinary moment to be working in energy.

Energy

November 14, 2022, 5:48 PM