In a case involving the death of a family pet due to the alleged negligence and recklessness of a delivery driver, a Connecticut trial court granted the defendant's motion to strike emotional distress claims. According to the complaint, a delivery driver for the defendant, These Guys New York Deli Corp. doing business as Amazon Delivery, ran over the plaintiffs', Neil and Margaret Brisson, pet dog while delivering a package to their home in Ridgefield.

Connecticut

February 21, 2023, 3:31 PM