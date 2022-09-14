A Divided Supreme Court Denies Yeshiva University Relief in ...

News From Law.com

A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted a temporary reprieve to Yeshiva University in its fight against recognition of an LGBTQ student organization, and directed the Jewish educational institution to seek relief in New York state courts. Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Sept. 9 had issued a stay of a New York trial court's order that the university treat the student group similar to other student groups in its student club recognition process. That stay was issued pending any further order of the full court.

District of Columbia

September 14, 2022, 6:10 PM