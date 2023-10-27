A Den of Thieves: Girardi & Keese Lawyer Pleads to Keep Law ...

News From Law.com

Former Girardi Keese attorney Kevin Griffin was a calculating and deceitful lawyer who put his own interests above ensuring that his clients received millions of dollars in settlement funds they were owed, a state bar prosecutor told a California State Bar Court judge Friday. In closing arguments concluding a four-day disciplinary trial, Eli Morgenstern, senior trial counsel for the bar, argued that Griffin should be disbarred for misleading his clients, five Indonesian families of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash, about the status of their payments.

California

October 27, 2023, 7:39 PM

