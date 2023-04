New Suit - Patent

Holland & Knight filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Oregon District Court on behalf of dental equipment maker A-dec Inc. The complaint, which names DCI International, asserts a patent associated with a dental delivery system which includes a mounted arm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00493, A-dec, Inc. v. Dci International, LLC.

Technology

April 05, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

A-dec, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

Dci International, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims