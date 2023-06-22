A Dead Client and Binding Arbitration: Florida Lawyer Beats ...

News From Law.com

A South Florida lawyer fought during binding-arbitration proceedings no differently than he would in a court battle, and walked away with a win for his client who died in the midst of the lawsuit. "I was bringing the lawsuit for her individually through her power of attorney at the time. But during the course of the litigation before we could get to the end, she died," attorney Scott Mitchell Fischer said. It was the first major hurdle Fischer would have to overcome in litigation against Clear Water Care Acquisition LLC., doing business as Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 12:57 PM

