Today's Am Law Litigation Daily picks up our "Best I've Ever Seen" series with a discussion about predictive analytics with Kimberly Rennick, the chief marketing and business development officer for the Americas at Allen & Overy, who is based in Washington, D.C. While previously at DLA Piper, Rennick worked on a "Moneyball" project to harness data to retain and grow client relationships.

October 31, 2022, 7:30 AM