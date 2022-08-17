A Court Divided: 5th Circuit Split on US Jurisdiction in Ove...

News From Law.com

An en banc decision by a federal appellate court, splitting 12 to 5, denied U.S. general jurisdiction to plaintiffs for servicemen killed when a U.S. Navy destroyer collided with a foreign cargo ship. The lawsuits, one for those killed and another for those injured, were consolidated on appeal. They have been closely watched by maritime interests because of a challenge to the federal courts' traditional application of general jurisdiction in civil cases concerning U.S. interests where the injury occurred overseas.

August 17, 2022, 4:32 PM