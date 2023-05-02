A Couple of Early Takeaways From Cokes Bid to Disqualify New...

News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily digs into a couple of things that large law firms and their corporate clients can take away from the brewing disqualification fight between The Coca-Cola Co. and Paul Hastings. If a new hire is bringing with them an open case against an existing client, perhaps that client's relationship partner should be in-the-know. And what good is a company policy against advance waivers if you sign off on engagement letters that contain them?

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 02, 2023, 7:30 AM

