A Contrivance by Clever Lawyers: Plaintiffs Appeal Asks to E...

In a closely watched bankruptcy case, plaintiffs suing over combat earplugs filed a brief on Wednesday before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to affirm an Aug. 26 decision not to extend a Chapter 11 case's automatic stay to include the debtor's parent corporation, 3M. "This whole scheme is a contrivance by clever lawyers," wrote plaintiffs attorney David Frederick, of Kellogg Hansen. 3M subsidiary Aearo petitioned the Seventh Circuit last month to reverse the decision.

January 25, 2023, 6:26 PM