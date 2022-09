News From Law.com

What began as a class action lawsuit for low-income and disabled Connecticut citizens cut off from Medicaid benefits has now expanded nationally against the Department of Health and Human Services. Disability Rights Connecticut attorney Sheldon Toubman, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said a regulation issued by former President Donald Trump's administration has caused people across the United States to lose their access to Medicaid.

Connecticut

September 01, 2022, 2:21 PM