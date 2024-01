News From Law.com

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sunday stated his intent to ask the Texas Supreme Court to review his efforts to avoid being deposed in the whistleblower lawsuit pending in Travis County. If the high court refuses to hear Paxton's petition, he must testify by deposition on Feb. 1 at the Austin office of Cain & Skarnulis, according to the court order of 354th District Court Judge Jan Soifer.

January 29, 2024, 1:53 PM

