A Closer Look at Limitations in Wrongful Death Cases | Law.c...

In Russell v. Ingersoll-Rand, the Texas Supreme Court summarized the limitations rule in wrongful death cases as follows: "If a wrongful death action exists, it accrues, not when the decedent was injured, but at his death, and the limitations period on that action begins to run at death. But if a wrongful death action does not exist because the decedent could not maintain an action in his own right immediately prior to his death, for whatever reason, then no wrongful death action ever accrues."

Texas

October 26, 2022, 12:13 PM