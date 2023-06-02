A Client Tried to Sue This New Jersey Law Firm, But Ended Up...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court has upheld a $20,073 sanction against a law firm's client for discovery violations and filing a frivolous claim in a malpractice suit. The case illustrates complications that arose when a law firm agreed to represent a building contractor in an injury suit, while simultaneously using that contractor to renovate its offices. The Appellate Division said Helmer, Conley & Kasselman of Haddon Heights is entitled to payment of $2,720 from building contractor Christopher Glemser for the last-minute cancellation of a deposition, and for giving an "untruthful" explanation for the cancellation.

Construction & Engineering

June 02, 2023, 3:03 PM

nature of claim: /